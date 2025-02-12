Why Trump's envoy actually visited Moscow — media reports

The American leader's envoy, Stephen Witkoff, who flew to Russia to pick up hostage Mark Vogel, was able to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for more than 3 hours.

Trump is establishing contact with Putin

This information was shared by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

According to journalists, Witkoff is a well-known real estate developer in the United States and a longtime friend of Trump.

Hannity claims that a US president's aide held a 3.5-hour meeting with Putin while in Moscow to arrange Mark Vogel's release.

It is worth noting that Donald Trump's team has not yet responded to journalists' requests to confirm the meeting between Witkoff and the Russian dictator.

It is also currently unknown what the parties could have discussed.

What is important to understand is that Stephen Witkoff visited Moscow on Tuesday, February 11, to pick up Vogel, who had spent more than three years behind bars on drug possession charges.