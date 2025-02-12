Forbes draws attention to the fact that real chaos has begun in the most important branch of Russian industry amid regular attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on oil refineries, reservoirs, and pipeline pumping stations. It seems that Ukraine has finally found the Achilles heel of the aggressor country, which the Kremlin cannot protect.

Ukraine knows how to weaken Putin's regime

As the editorial team predicts, February will be even worse than in previous months, as more and more Ukrainian weapons attack Russia almost every day.

Thus, on the evening of February 11, Ukrainian drones covered a distance of at least 450 miles (over 720 kilometers — ed.) and struck the Rosneft oil refinery in Saratov in southern Russia.

Ukrainian sanctions against the Saratov Oil Refinery are unmanned and irreversible, the Unmanned Systems Forces, a new unit of the Ukrainian army engaged in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, noted. Share

What is important to understand is that the Saratov refinery processes about 7 million tons of oil per year. This is more than 2% of Russia's oil refining capacity, which is distributed among 30 large refineries.

Russia's main problem is that its air defense is very stretched and does its job poorly.