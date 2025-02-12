It will be even worse. How Ukraine provoked real chaos in Russia

Forbes draws attention to the fact that real chaos has begun in the most important branch of Russian industry amid regular attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on oil refineries, reservoirs, and pipeline pumping stations. It seems that Ukraine has finally found the Achilles heel of the aggressor country, which the Kremlin cannot protect.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are relentlessly increasing the number of attacks on Russia in order to stop the war.
- The Russian oil refining industry suffers from ineffective defense and an inability to cope with Ukrainian drones and missiles.
Ukraine knows how to weaken Putin's regime
As the editorial team predicts, February will be even worse than in previous months, as more and more Ukrainian weapons attack Russia almost every day.
Thus, on the evening of February 11, Ukrainian drones covered a distance of at least 450 miles (over 720 kilometers — ed.) and struck the Rosneft oil refinery in Saratov in southern Russia.
What is important to understand is that the Saratov refinery processes about 7 million tons of oil per year. This is more than 2% of Russia's oil refining capacity, which is distributed among 30 large refineries.
Russia's main problem is that its air defense is very stretched and does its job poorly.
Given the fact that the oil industry is scattered throughout the territory of the Russian Federation, it simply cannot protect all refineries and other important facilities.
