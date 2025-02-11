Drones attacked a refinery in the Saratov region of Russia

On the morning of February 11, a UAV hit the Saratov Oil Refinery, causing a large-scale fire and damage.

“Bavovna” in Russia on February 11 — first details

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the Governor of the Saratov Region, Roman Busargin, after Russian Telegram channels began actively writing about it.

Busargin traditionally began to assure the local population that all the drones had been destroyed by Russian air defense forces, but the debris caused damage to the industrial facility.

Despite this, photos and videos posted on social media show a large fire at the oil refinery.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, also confirmed the fact of the strike on the plant, and also recalled that this is not the first attack on this facility.

"The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of Russia's fuel infrastructure. Its refining capacity reaches 7 million tons of oil per year," he wrote.

It is worth noting that in November last year, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine carried out a powerful attack on the Rosneft oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov.