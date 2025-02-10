Watch: Drones attacked Afipsky refinery in Kuban
Source:  KOVALENKO

Unknown drones attacked the Krasnodar and Afipsky oil refineries in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia on the night of February 10. A fire broke out at the plant, and fragments of the drones, shot down by Russian air defenses, fell into a residential building.

  • The Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia was attacked by unknown drones, leading to a fire and explosions, highlighting the vulnerability of key industrial facilities to security threats.
  • The refinery is crucial for providing fuel to military equipment in Russia, making it an essential element of the country's economic and military infrastructure.
  • The drone attack on the Afipsky Refinery could have severe consequences for Russia, disrupting the supply of diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by the military.

Drones attacked the Afip refinery: what is known

This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

As Kovalenko explained, the Afipsky Refinery is one of the key refineries in Russia with a capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

The oil refinery plays a strategic role for the enemy in providing fuel for military equipment, especially in the southern direction.

Its location in Krasnodar Krai makes it an important logistics center for the supply of diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by the army. That is why the Afipsky Refinery is not only an industrial facility, but also an important element of Russia's military infrastructure.

On the night of February 10, Krasnodar Telegram channels complained about a drone attack. In particular, it was claimed that drones were detected in the area of the city of Slavyansk-na-Kuban, where air defenses were operating. According to eyewitnesses, at least 10 explosions were heard during the attack.

There were also reports online about a drone allegedly hitting a residential building in the Krasnodar Territory due to air defense operations.

According to the governor of Kuban, another drone was shot down in the village of Afipskoye. The drone's wreckage also damaged a private house.

Russian air defense allegedly shot down 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense boasted.

Seven UAVs were destroyed over the Kuban, three over the Bryansk and two over the Rostov regions, one each over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as Crimea.

