According to Russian Telegram channels and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, on the night of February 3, drones attacked a gas processing plant in Akhtyubinsk in the Astrakhan region of the aggressor country and a refinery in Volgograd.
What is known about the consequences of night drone attacks on energy facilities of the aggressor country?
Russian channels began reporting on a UAV attack on a local factory in Volgograd, without specifying which enterprise was attacked.
After some time, the Baza channel confirmed that the attack had initially targeted an oil refinery owned by Lukoil. After the attack, power went out in several areas of the city.
Andriy Kovalenko noted that something is coming to the Volgograd Oil Refinery, which is among the top ten leading plants in Russia.
What is known about the attack on the Astrakhan GPP
In addition, suicide drones attacked the Astrakhan GPP in the Astrakhan region, where a fire broke out afterwards.
Дрони атакували Астраханський газопереробний завод в Росії pic.twitter.com/tBZcOUEaWW— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 3, 2025
Rosaviatsia also suspended flights at the airports of Astrakhan, Kazan, Nizhny Kama, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and Makhachkala.
Similar restrictions were imposed at Volgograd airport, where explosions at an oil refinery and power outages in the city were also reported.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, including 25 over the Volgograd region, 27 over the Rostov region, and 7 over the Astrakhan region.
