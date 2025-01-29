DIU attacked an oil depot in the Tula region — sources

On the night of January 18, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine carried out at least ten successful drone strikes on an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia, according to sources in the GUR.

DIU continues to attack Russian oil depots

According to military intelligence insiders, the enemy target was hit thanks to the work of operators from the Main Intelligence Directorate and Ukrainian-made drones.

The so-called “governor” of the Tula region stated that “a fuel tank caught fire at one of the enterprises in the region. Fire crews are working.”

Despite the fact that Russian "media" reports about the allegedly successful work of air defense, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot, anonymous sources in the DIU say. Share

In addition, local residents are posting footage on social media of a UAV hitting an enemy facility that supports the activities of the Russian occupation army.

“Bavovna” in Russia on January 29 — what is known

At night, Ukrainian strike drones again attacked an oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnaftoorgsintez oil refinery is located in Kstovo. Moreover, chemical enterprises and a thermal power plant are located near it in the industrial zone.

A large-scale fire is currently raging there, although the Russian authorities are trying to hide this fact.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is lying that the air defense was allegedly able to destroy 104 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

The Russian government claims that this is about: