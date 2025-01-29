Watch: Drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod refinery in Russia

On the night of January 29, an oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, came under a powerful strike by Ukrainian drones.

“Bavovna” in Russia on January 29 — what is known

The fact of the attack was confirmed not only by Russian Telegram channels, but also by the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin.

The latter began to lie traditionally, as the Russian authorities always do against the backdrop of Ukrainian drone strikes, that only the wreckage of a downed drone fell "on the territory of one of the enterprises of the Kstovsk industrial zone," and that a "fire" allegedly broke out at the scene.

Photo: social media

Despite this, videos posted by local residents on social media show a massive fire at the oil refinery.

What is important to understand is that the drone attack was a new attempt by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to strike a strategic Russian industrial facility.

It was already attacked in March 2024, when drones damaged one of the oil refining facilities.

Details of the new drone attack on Russia

It is also indicated that powerful explosions occurred in the Smolensk and Tver regions.

The Russian authorities have already responded to the attack by strike drones.

So, in the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally began to assure that air defense was allegedly able to destroy 104 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Russian Federation.

Photo: social media

According to the Russians, it is about:

47 drones over the Kursk region,

27 — over Bryansk,

11 — above Smolensk,

7 — above Tverskaya,

4 — above Belgorodskaya,

3 each — over Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga,

1 each — over the Rostov and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation.

By the way, it is in Kstovo that the LUKOIL-Nyzhegorodnaftoorgsintez oil refinery is located. In addition, there are chemical enterprises and a thermal power plant near it in the industrial zone.