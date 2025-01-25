Putin sent a signal to Russians after Trump's ultimatum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially stated during an interview on state television that Russia is unlikely to participate in peace talks in the near future.

Putin refuses to end the war against Ukraine

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation voiced his position on January 24 during an interview with Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin.

Putin's main message to his own people is quite simple and unambiguous — the war against Ukraine will continue in the near future.

According to the dictator, it is unlikely that official Moscow will participate in peace negotiations.

In addition, he once again cynically lied that Russia's war against Ukraine is part of a broader conflict between Russia and the West.

Putin is likely using the interview with Zarubin on Russian state television to send a clear signal to Russian society that Russia is unlikely to participate in peace talks in the near future and that the war is unlikely to end anytime soon, the ISW team emphasizes.

What does Putin's new statement mean?

According to American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, this interview with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is also an attempt to influence Russian elites who want to finally stop the war against Ukraine.

In this way, Putin wants to make it clear to everyone that there will be no quick ways to achieve peace.

This statement once again demonstrates Putin's unwavering position, which promotes the narrative that Ukraine is a puppet of the West and the conflict is part of a global confrontation between great powers.

Moreover, the Russian dictator is convinced that negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine can only be achieved between the US and Russia, without the direct participation of official Kyiv.