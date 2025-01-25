Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially stated during an interview on state television that Russia is unlikely to participate in peace talks in the near future.
Points of attention
- In fact, Putin refused to end the war against Ukraine.
- The dictator's interview is an attempt to influence Russian elites and demonstrates his position.
- Putin believes that only negotiations between the US and Russia are possible, without the participation of Ukraine.
Putin refuses to end the war against Ukraine
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation voiced his position on January 24 during an interview with Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin.
Putin's main message to his own people is quite simple and unambiguous — the war against Ukraine will continue in the near future.
According to the dictator, it is unlikely that official Moscow will participate in peace negotiations.
In addition, he once again cynically lied that Russia's war against Ukraine is part of a broader conflict between Russia and the West.
What does Putin's new statement mean?
According to American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, this interview with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is also an attempt to influence Russian elites who want to finally stop the war against Ukraine.
In this way, Putin wants to make it clear to everyone that there will be no quick ways to achieve peace.
Moreover, the Russian dictator is convinced that negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine can only be achieved between the US and Russia, without the direct participation of official Kyiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-