Difficult work. The new head of the State Department made a statement on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio frankly admitted that ending Russia's war against Ukraine will not be as easy as it initially seemed.
Points of attention
- Marco Rubio spoke about the complexity and tragedy of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
- According to the American diplomat, the United States should play a key role in the peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
Rubio assessed potential peace talks
According to him, negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine will not be held publicly.
In addition, the American diplomat officially confirmed that the United States should play a role in this process.
Journalists asked Marco Rubio to comment on US President Donald Trump's promise to stop Russia's war against Ukraine on the first day.
As the politician noted, this is truly "a difficult job."
According to the American diplomat, the only way to solve these problems is to "return to pragmatism" and also "to seriousness."
Trump made a new statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
On January 20, the new head of the White House announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky really wants to conclude an agreement to end the war.
Donald Trump is hoping that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will also come to his senses and agree to peace talks.
According to Donald Trump, Putin is personally destroying Russia by continuing to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine.
