Difficult work. The new head of the State Department made a statement on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio frankly admitted that ending Russia's war against Ukraine will not be as easy as it initially seemed.

Rubio assessed potential peace talks

According to him, negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine will not be held publicly.

In addition, the American diplomat officially confirmed that the United States should play a role in this process.

Journalists asked Marco Rubio to comment on US President Donald Trump's promise to stop Russia's war against Ukraine on the first day.

As the politician noted, this is truly "a difficult job."

Look, this is a complex, tragic conflict that was started by Vladimir Putin (Russian dictator, — ed.), which has caused enormous damage to Ukraine and Russia, I would argue, and also to the stability of Europe. Mark Rubio Head of the US Department of State

According to the American diplomat, the only way to solve these problems is to "return to pragmatism" and also "to seriousness."

The US has a role to play here. We have supported Ukraine, but this war must end.

Trump made a new statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

On January 20, the new head of the White House announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky really wants to conclude an agreement to end the war.

Donald Trump is hoping that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will also come to his senses and agree to peace talks.

I think Russia has big problems. Just look at the inflation in Russia... I would hope that he (Putin — ed.) wants to make a deal. He can't be happy that things aren't going so well for him.

According to Donald Trump, Putin is personally destroying Russia by continuing to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine.