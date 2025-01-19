The UK Ministry of Defense announced that over the past year, Russian troops suffered record losses in killed and wounded in the war of aggression against Ukraine.
- More Russian soldiers died in December 2024 than in any other month of the war.
- The General Staff reported that as of January 19, 2025, the Ukrainian army had destroyed a significant number of Russian equipment and military personnel.
The Russian Army broke a new anti-record
According to British intelligence, more Russian soldiers died in December 2024 than in any other month of the war.
In addition, the British Ministry of Defense published the number of enemy casualties for each year of the full-scale invasion.
What is important to understand is that in 2022, the Russians lost 105,960 servicemen killed and wounded, in 2023 — 252,940, and in 2024 — 429,660 servicemen.
According to official London data, over almost 3 years of full-scale war, Russian losses exceeded 790,000.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 19, 2025
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9811 (+8) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,412 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 22,055 (+15) units;
MLRS — 1262 units;
air defense systems — 1046 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,615 (+36) units;
cruise missiles — 3051 (+2) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,401 (+76) units;
special equipment — 3700 (+1) units.
