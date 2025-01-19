The UK Ministry of Defense announced that over the past year, Russian troops suffered record losses in killed and wounded in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Russian Army broke a new anti-record

According to British intelligence, more Russian soldiers died in December 2024 than in any other month of the war.

Russia has suffered more losses in Ukraine in recent months than during any other period of its illegal invasion, the defense ministry said in a statement. Share

In addition, the British Ministry of Defense published the number of enemy casualties for each year of the full-scale invasion.

What is important to understand is that in 2022, the Russians lost 105,960 servicemen killed and wounded, in 2023 — 252,940, and in 2024 — 429,660 servicemen.

According to official London data, over almost 3 years of full-scale war, Russian losses exceeded 790,000.

As for 2024, the data shows that since June, the number of Russian casualties has only increased. If in June it amounted to 34,890 killed and wounded, then in December it was 48,670. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of January 19, 2025

