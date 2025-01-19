2024 was a fatal year for the Russian army — data from the British Ministry of Defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

2024 was a fatal year for the Russian army — data from the British Ministry of Defense

UK Ministry of Defence
The Russian Army broke a new anti-record
Читати українською

The UK Ministry of Defense announced that over the past year, Russian troops suffered record losses in killed and wounded in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • More Russian soldiers died in December 2024 than in any other month of the war.
  • The General Staff reported that as of January 19, 2025, the Ukrainian army had destroyed a significant number of Russian equipment and military personnel.

The Russian Army broke a new anti-record

According to British intelligence, more Russian soldiers died in December 2024 than in any other month of the war.

Russia has suffered more losses in Ukraine in recent months than during any other period of its illegal invasion, the defense ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the British Ministry of Defense published the number of enemy casualties for each year of the full-scale invasion.

What is important to understand is that in 2022, the Russians lost 105,960 servicemen killed and wounded, in 2023 — 252,940, and in 2024 — 429,660 servicemen.

According to official London data, over almost 3 years of full-scale war, Russian losses exceeded 790,000.

As for 2024, the data shows that since June, the number of Russian casualties has only increased. If in June it amounted to 34,890 killed and wounded, then in December it was 48,670.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 19, 2025

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9811 (+8) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,412 (+18) units;

  • artillery systems — 22,055 (+15) units;

  • MLRS — 1262 units;

  • air defense systems — 1046 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,615 (+36) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3051 (+2) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,401 (+76) units;

  • special equipment — 3700 (+1) units.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Faced with a choice. Zelensky opened a new "front" against Russia
Zelensky fights for Trump's favor to save Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Victory or Survival. What's Wrong with Biden's Ukraine Plan?
What Biden's plan really was
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason
Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?