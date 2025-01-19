Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, thanks to Ukraine's powerful strikes on targets in Russia, the ammunition consumption rates in the enemy army have actually been reduced by half.
Points of attention
- Syrsky confirmed that Ukraine's strategy in the war against the Russian Federation turned out to be truly effective.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported what is currently happening at the front.
Syrskyi spoke about another victory for Ukraine
Journalists asked the commander-in-chief to specifically explain how the strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces affected the military capabilities of the Russian invaders.
Syrsky drew attention to the fact that Ukraine mainly strikes military facilities, factories or plants on the territory of the Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that they are the ones who produce ammunition, missile parts or dual-use products, and the enemy's oil refining facilities.
What is known about the situation on the front on January 19?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the current day, 125 combat clashes took place on the front.
Ukrainian soldiers are stopping the Russian army, holding the borders, and destroying the Russians' plans.
It is also worth noting that in the Kursk direction, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one attack by Russian invaders, and a total of four clashes have already been recorded so far.
The Russian army carried out 2 air strikes with two guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 196 artillery strikes, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
