According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, thanks to Ukraine's powerful strikes on targets in Russia, the ammunition consumption rates in the enemy army have actually been reduced by half.

Syrskyi spoke about another victory for Ukraine

Journalists asked the commander-in-chief to specifically explain how the strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces affected the military capabilities of the Russian invaders.

For several months now, the norms of artillery ammunition consumption in the Russian army have been reduced by almost half. If earlier this figure reached 40 thousand per day, now it is much less. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky drew attention to the fact that Ukraine mainly strikes military facilities, factories or plants on the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that they are the ones who produce ammunition, missile parts or dual-use products, and the enemy's oil refining facilities.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 19?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the current day, 125 combat clashes took place on the front.

Ukrainian soldiers are stopping the Russian army, holding the borders, and destroying the Russians' plans.

During this day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Progres, Romanivka, Grabovske, Pokrovka in the Sumy region; Lemishchyne in the Kharkiv region; Leonivka, Medvedivka, Berylivka in the Chernihiv region. The settlements of Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region and Gremyach in the Chernihiv region were subjected to air strikes by unguided aircraft missiles. Share

It is also worth noting that in the Kursk direction, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one attack by Russian invaders, and a total of four clashes have already been recorded so far.