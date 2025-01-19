Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason

Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason
Читати українською
Source:  TSN

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, thanks to Ukraine's powerful strikes on targets in Russia, the ammunition consumption rates in the enemy army have actually been reduced by half.

Points of attention

  • Syrsky confirmed that Ukraine's strategy in the war against the Russian Federation turned out to be truly effective.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported what is currently happening at the front.

Syrskyi spoke about another victory for Ukraine

Journalists asked the commander-in-chief to specifically explain how the strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces affected the military capabilities of the Russian invaders.

For several months now, the norms of artillery ammunition consumption in the Russian army have been reduced by almost half. If earlier this figure reached 40 thousand per day, now it is much less.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky drew attention to the fact that Ukraine mainly strikes military facilities, factories or plants on the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that they are the ones who produce ammunition, missile parts or dual-use products, and the enemy's oil refining facilities.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 19?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the current day, 125 combat clashes took place on the front.

Ukrainian soldiers are stopping the Russian army, holding the borders, and destroying the Russians' plans.

During this day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Progres, Romanivka, Grabovske, Pokrovka in the Sumy region; Lemishchyne in the Kharkiv region; Leonivka, Medvedivka, Berylivka in the Chernihiv region. The settlements of Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region and Gremyach in the Chernihiv region were subjected to air strikes by unguided aircraft missiles.

It is also worth noting that in the Kursk direction, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one attack by Russian invaders, and a total of four clashes have already been recorded so far.

The Russian army carried out 2 air strikes with two guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 196 artillery strikes, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Faced with a choice. Zelensky opened a new "front" against Russia
Zelensky fights for Trump's favor to save Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced a number of significant shortcomings in the 156th Brigade
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU announced a number of significant shortcomings in the 156th Brigade
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Victory or Survival. What's Wrong with Biden's Ukraine Plan?
What Biden's plan really was

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?