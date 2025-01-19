The General Staff of the AFU announced a number of significant shortcomings in the 156th Brigade

A comprehensive group of the General Staff, headed by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Oleg Apostol, has begun work in the Ukrainian army. It is currently operating in the 156th separate mechanized brigade.
- A number of significant shortcomings have been identified in the 156th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the elimination of which requires certain measures.
- The main goal of the General Staff's integrated group in the brigade is to improve organization and preparation for combat operations.
- Among the recommendations of the General Staff are the replacement of management, improving the quality of practical classes and the intensity of training for pilots and electronic warfare operators.
What's happening in the 156th Brigade
It is worth noting that the General Staff's integrated group began its work in accordance with the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
The main goal of the work is to check the progress of the brigade's formation and provide comprehensive assistance in organizing and preparing for combat operations.
In addition, it is noted that during the inspection, a number of significant shortcomings were identified, the elimination of which was assigned to the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is it primarily about:
replacement of part of the brigade's leadership and appointment of a commander with combat and practical experience of serving in command positions;
transfer to the unit of officers and sergeants who previously participated in combat operations in order to increase the combat capabilities of the 156th Motorized Rifle Brigade;
improving the quality of practical training taking into account the experience of conducting combat operations in the east;
increasing the intensity and quality of training for UAV pilots and electronic warfare operators, as well as addressing a number of other issues that affect the results of combat operations.
The General Staff draws attention to the fact that the mistakes that occurred during the formation and training of the 155th Anna Kyivska Brigade have been taken into account.
In addition, measures are being taken to prevent them in the future.
