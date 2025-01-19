The General Staff of the AFU announced a number of significant shortcomings in the 156th Brigade
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU announced a number of significant shortcomings in the 156th Brigade

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU announced a number of significant shortcomings in the 156th Brigade
Читати українською

A comprehensive group of the General Staff, headed by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Oleg Apostol, has begun work in the Ukrainian army. It is currently operating in the 156th separate mechanized brigade.

Points of attention

  • A number of significant shortcomings have been identified in the 156th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the elimination of which requires certain measures.
  • The main goal of the General Staff's integrated group in the brigade is to improve organization and preparation for combat operations.
  • Among the recommendations of the General Staff are the replacement of management, improving the quality of practical classes and the intensity of training for pilots and electronic warfare operators.

What's happening in the 156th Brigade

It is worth noting that the General Staff's integrated group began its work in accordance with the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The main goal of the work is to check the progress of the brigade's formation and provide comprehensive assistance in organizing and preparing for combat operations.

Currently, the military unit has completed the replenishment of personnel and has begun basic general military training according to the updated program. At the same time, personnel are being selected for professional training. The supply of weapons and military equipment continues according to the plan.

In addition, it is noted that during the inspection, a number of significant shortcomings were identified, the elimination of which was assigned to the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is it primarily about:

  1. replacement of part of the brigade's leadership and appointment of a commander with combat and practical experience of serving in command positions;

  2. transfer to the unit of officers and sergeants who previously participated in combat operations in order to increase the combat capabilities of the 156th Motorized Rifle Brigade;

  3. improving the quality of practical training taking into account the experience of conducting combat operations in the east;

  4. increasing the intensity and quality of training for UAV pilots and electronic warfare operators, as well as addressing a number of other issues that affect the results of combat operations.

The General Staff draws attention to the fact that the mistakes that occurred during the formation and training of the 155th Anna Kyivska Brigade have been taken into account.

In addition, measures are being taken to prevent them in the future.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. The Russian army uses "ridiculous" technology from World War II
The Russian army resorts to old methods of warfare
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
CIA Director Burns dared to engage in an "intelligence duel" with Putin for the sake of Ukraine
Burns' War for Ukrainian Freedom
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Faced with a choice. Zelensky opened a new "front" against Russia
Zelensky fights for Trump's favor to save Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?