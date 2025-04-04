Tariff war. China imposes additional tariffs on US goods

From April 10, China will impose additional tariffs of 34% on all American goods.

China imposes additional tariffs on US goods

This was announced by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on April 4.

It is noted that this step is a response to the large-scale tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.

In addition, Beijing also announced the introduction of export controls on medium and heavy rare earth elements to the United States, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium. These restrictions will take effect on April 4.

The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant goods in accordance with the law is to better protect national security and interests, as well as fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation. Share

The Ministry of Commerce also added 11 organizations to a list of "unreliable entities," which allows China to take punitive measures against them.

The agency called on the States to repeal the tariffs and to resolve the issue through "fair and equitable" dialogue.

As a reminder, on April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs of at least 10% on almost all goods imported into the US. The tariffs will take effect on April 9.