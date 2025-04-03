Trump's tariffs threaten the global economy with recession — what will this mean for Ukraine

Stock indexes fell sharply on April 3, while safe-haven assets such as safe-haven bonds and gold rose as investors worried that new U.S. tariffs would escalate a trade war that threatens to plunge the world into recession.
Points of attention
- Trump's tariffs have the potential to trigger a global recession, affecting economies worldwide.
- Ukraine is bracing for the impact by reinstating tariffs on American goods, albeit at lower rates compared to other countries.
- Despite the challenges, Ukraine's Economy Minister is optimistic about negotiating more favorable trade terms with the U.S.
Trump's tariffs will lead to a recession in the global economy
The dollar fell to a six-month low after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs that raised import taxes to the highest level in a century.
He said many countries are likely to fall into recession. If this tariff rate remains unchanged for a long period, most of the forecasts can be thrown out.
Apple's market cap fell by more than $240 billion as its shares fell 7% in after-hours trading. Nvidia's market cap fell 5.6%, or $153 billion.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell more than 15 basis points to a five-month low of 4.04%, with markets pricing in a higher probability of interest rate cuts, even as the tariffs are likely to lead to a sharp rise in U.S. inflation.
Oil, a gauge of economic activity, fell more than 2%, with Brent crude futures hitting $73.3 a barrel.
Gold hit a record high above $3,200 an ounce, while the Japanese yen jumped more than 1% to 147.3 per dollar as currency traders sought safe havens outside the U.S. dollar. The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0912.
As for Ukraine, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko believes that it will be difficult, but not critical.
Ukrainian tariffs on American goods are quite low — 10% on cars, 0% on coal and oil. Therefore, Svyrydenko says, we have a chance to agree on other terms now.
If everything remains as it is, the American universal tariff will hit mainly small producers. That is why we are already working to ensure better conditions for Ukraine.
