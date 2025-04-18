Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

On April 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions against a number of individuals, including Russian cultural figures who justify Russia's war against Ukraine, and individuals and companies involved in the Russian missile program.

Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against Russian cultural propagandists

The corresponding decrees No. 246 and No. 247 appeared on the website of the head of state.

To implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of April 18, 2025 “On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),” both decrees state. Share

Both documents are accompanied by NSDC decisions, which contain a list of individuals and legal entities against whom sanctions have been imposed.

Decree No. 246 provides for the introduction of sanctions against 20 individuals, including:

Nikolai Tsiskaridze,

Igor Sukachev,

Alexander Rosenbaum,

Nikolai Rastorguev,

Sergey Polunin,

Alexander Pankratov-Chorny,

Yevgeny Mironov,

Oscar Kuchera,

Yuri Kuklachev,

Yegor Konchalovsky,

Nikita Dzhigurda.

Decree No. 247 imposes sanctions on 60 legal entities and 39 individuals involved in the production of Russian missiles. Among the companies affected by the sanctions are those registered in China.

According to the appendix to the decree, sanctions such as blocking assets, deprivation of state awards, restrictions on trade transactions, prevention of capital withdrawal, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, and a ban on the distribution of media on the territory of Ukraine are applied.

On April 11, Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions targeting those who justify Russia's war against Ukraine and the Russian shadow fleet. The relevant decrees were published on the website of the President of Ukraine.