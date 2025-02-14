Britain has imposed new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

The British government imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation on February 14. The list of restrictions includes three individuals and two legal entities.
This was reported by the Financial Sanctions Enforcement Office of the UK Treasury.
According to the document, the following were sanctioned:
Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Pavel Fradkov;
the son of former Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika — Artem;
Director of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control of Russia Vladimir Selin.
The list of restrictive measures also includes the Kirov-Energomash plant and the Rosatom Additive Technologies company.
It is noted that individuals and legal entities were sanctioned for benefiting or supporting the Russian government by continuing to do business in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian authorities.
