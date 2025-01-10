Sanctions against Russia may be lifted. Panic is growing again in the EU

Official Brussels is sounding the alarm, because the risk that future US President Donald Trump will lift some or all of the US sanctions against Russia is currently extremely high.

You can expect anything from Trump

European politicians are concerned that the Republican leader may reverse Biden's decision without even thinking about the consequences.

Against this backdrop, the EU has already begun reviewing decrees related to sanctions against Russia, trade, and cybersecurity to assess possible risks to the bloc.

According to official Brussels, executive orders are a rather fragile element of American policy, primarily because Trump has the right to revoke them at any time.

The European Union intends to create strategies that will help minimize negative consequences for European allies.

In addition, the EU is frightened by Trump's recent scandalous statements about the possible use of customs pressure on Denmark to buy Greenland or the proposal to include Canada in the US.

“The biggest problem is that Trump may decide to change everything just because Biden did it,” said one European politician, speaking on condition of anonymity. Share

When will the war end — Trump's prediction

As the future president recently stated, it is quite likely that Russia's war against Ukraine could escalate in 2025.

Despite this, he aims to end it within 6 months.

Against this background, Trump traditionally rebuked the team of incumbent President Joe Biden for allowing a full-scale war to begin in the heart of Europe.

"This war could get much worse than it is now," the Republican said. Share

By the way, Donald Trump recently officially confirmed that he is already preparing for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.