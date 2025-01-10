Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to meet with British leader Keir Starmer to discuss the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. The president added that certain “serious decisions” have already been made.

Zelenskyy to hold talks with Starmer

According to the Ukrainian leader, the peacekeeping contingent can become an important component in providing comprehensive security guarantees for Ukraine.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that this alone will not be enough to protect the country from new Russian invasions.

Undoubtedly, one contingent from some countries will not do. I think this is not enough. But the fact that this can be a serious component of future security guarantees is true. This initiative was launched by Emmanuel Macron. The British view it positively, but I will talk in detail with the Prime Minister about this at our meeting, it will take place. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, Keir Starmer has already planned an official visit to Ukraine.

Moreover, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that "serious decisions" have already been agreed upon between official Kyiv and London.

According to the Ukrainian leader, our country needs joint security guarantees from both the United States and European countries.

What is known about Macron's proposal?

Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron, during the European Union leaders' summit on December 18-19, called for discussion of the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission on the territory of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this can only happen if there is a ceasefire and peace is achieved between Ukraine and Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address to EU leaders, expressed support for the idea of his French colleague and called on other partners to join these efforts.

According to German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, official Berlin can consider participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine only with Russia's consent.