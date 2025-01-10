Trump is preparing for a meeting with Putin — what is known

Future US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that preparations are currently underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin will meet soon

The politician made a statement on this matter to Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to the future head of the White House, it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet. Moreover, Trump added that preparations for this meeting are currently underway.

He has not yet revealed a specific date for the talks, but stressed that all points are already being discussed.

"He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," Trump added, referring to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Interestingly, official Moscow has not yet responded to this statement in any way.

Despite this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the day before that the Russian authorities welcome the intention of the new US president to begin negotiations with Putin.

What Trump promised Ukraine

Recently, the Republican leader stated that he was not going to leave Ukraine to its fate.

Moreover, Donald Trump added that he intends to use US support for Ukraine as a lever to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war.

"I want to reach an agreement," he said, "and the only way to reach an agreement is to not leave Ukraine."

In addition, the future US president admitted that stopping the war being waged by Russia was not as easy as he had previously thought.