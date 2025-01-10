Trump is preparing for a meeting with Putin — what is known

Future US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that preparations are currently underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Trump has not yet announced the date of the talks with Putin.
- The Kremlin is in no hurry to comment on this statement.
- Trump admitted that stopping Russia's war against Ukraine was not as easy as he thought.
Trump and Putin will meet soon
The politician made a statement on this matter to Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
According to the future head of the White House, it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet. Moreover, Trump added that preparations for this meeting are currently underway.
He has not yet revealed a specific date for the talks, but stressed that all points are already being discussed.
Interestingly, official Moscow has not yet responded to this statement in any way.
Despite this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the day before that the Russian authorities welcome the intention of the new US president to begin negotiations with Putin.
What Trump promised Ukraine
Recently, the Republican leader stated that he was not going to leave Ukraine to its fate.
Moreover, Donald Trump added that he intends to use US support for Ukraine as a lever to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war.
In addition, the future US president admitted that stopping the war being waged by Russia was not as easy as he had previously thought.
