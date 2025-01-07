Trump names new deadline for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Future US President Donald Trump believes that Russia's war against Ukraine could escalate in 2025. Despite this, he aims to end it within 6 months.

Trump overestimated his capabilities

The future head of the White House made a new statement on this matter during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

He once again rebuked the team of incumbent President Joe Biden for allowing a full-scale war to begin in the heart of Europe.

Moreover, Trump made a very unexpected prediction.

"This war could get much worse than it is now," the Republican said. Share

Against this backdrop, journalists asked Donald Trump whether he planned to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future.

I know Putin would like to meet. I don't think it would be appropriate if I met after the 20th, which I hate because you know people are dying every day — many, many young people are dying — soldiers. Donald Trump Future US President

The Republican believes that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is a war that should not have happened.

Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with Trump

As the President of Ukraine recently reported, during the meeting in Paris, he managed to explain his position to Donald Trump and describe his main plans.

Trump already knows about my desire to take my time and not rush into anything that would harm Ukraine. The country has been fighting for its sovereignty for a long time. No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to declare an end to the war, we are not going to just give up and give up our independence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the main threat is to say: "we will freeze the war and come to an agreement with the Russians."