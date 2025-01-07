Trump names new deadline for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Future US President Donald Trump believes that Russia's war against Ukraine could escalate in 2025. Despite this, he aims to end it within 6 months.
Trump overestimated his capabilities
The future head of the White House made a new statement on this matter during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.
He once again rebuked the team of incumbent President Joe Biden for allowing a full-scale war to begin in the heart of Europe.
Moreover, Trump made a very unexpected prediction.
Against this backdrop, journalists asked Donald Trump whether he planned to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future.
The Republican believes that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is a war that should not have happened.
Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with Trump
As the President of Ukraine recently reported, during the meeting in Paris, he managed to explain his position to Donald Trump and describe his main plans.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the main threat is to say: "we will freeze the war and come to an agreement with the Russians."
Volodymyr Zelensky also added that Donald Trump is currently determined to end the war as quickly as possible, but does not yet have access to all the necessary information.
