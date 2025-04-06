EU prepares additional tariffs on US goods worth up to $28 billion

In the coming days, European Union countries plan to present a united front against tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, likely by approving the first package of targeted retaliatory measures. These are additional duties on US goods worth a total of up to $28 billion.

The EU will impose new tariffs on American goods: what is known

The 27-nation EU bloc faces 25 percent import tariffs on steel, aluminum and cars, as well as "reciprocal" tariffs of 20 percent from Wednesday, April 2, on almost all other goods.

Trump's tariffs cover about 70% of EU exports to the United States, worth 532 billion euros ($585 billion) last year, with duties on copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and timber also likely.

The European Commission, which is responsible for EU trade policy, will propose to member states on the evening of April 7 a list of American goods on which they plan to impose additional duties in response to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, instead of broader reciprocal restrictions, Reuters notes.

It will include American meat, grains, wine, lumber and clothing, as well as chewing gum, dental floss, vacuum cleaners and toilet paper.

The issue of bourbon has attracted particular attention and controversy within the EU. The European Commission proposed a 50% tariff on it, after which Trump threatened to retaliate with a 200% tariff on alcoholic beverages from the EU if this move were implemented.

Wine exporters France and Italy have already expressed concern. The European Union, whose economy relies heavily on free trade, is seeking to rally as much support within the bloc as possible to increase pressure on Trump and ultimately force him to the negotiating table. Share

It is noted that the first pan-European political meeting since Trump's announcement of massive tariffs will be held in Luxembourg on April 7. At it, trade ministers from all 27 EU countries will discuss how the duties will affect the economy and how best to respond to them.