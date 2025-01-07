Everything will be very good. Trump revealed part of his plan

Future US President Donald Trump has said that one of the important parts of his plan is to improve relations with China.

Trump wants to restore friendly relations with China

According to the Republican, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have already managed to communicate through their representatives.

That is why the future head of the White House expressed confidence that they would be able to come to an understanding.

Donald Trump makes no secret of the fact that he considers the Chinese leader a strong and powerful person who is supposedly respected in China.

And I think we're probably going to do very well. But you know, it has to be a two-way street. Donald Trump President of the United States

Despite this, the Republican leader once again repeated the accusation that China is "robbing" the United States economically.

By the way, it recently became known that Donald Trump's team extended an invitation to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the inauguration, but he, according to media reports, declined.

How China reacted to Trump's statements

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made it clear that official Beijing attached great importance to the statements of the future US president.

Chinese diplomats assure that they are determined to promote "stable, healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations."

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not confirm whether Trump and Xi Jinping had been in contact.

Despite this, he added that communication between Washington and Beijing is maintained through various means.

What is important to understand is that Trump has stated that on his first day in office he will impose tariffs on all goods coming into the United States from Canada, Mexico, and China.