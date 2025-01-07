"Why is Volodya behaving like this?" Lukashenko invented a new lie about Zelensky
"Why is Volodya behaving like this?" Lukashenko invented a new lie about Zelensky

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko began to cynically lie that someone was giving the order to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to drag Belarus into war.

Points of attention

  • Lukashenko claims that Belarus will not survive if it has to wage war.
  • Zelensky revealed unexpected details of his conversation with Lukashenko.
  • The Belarusian dictator tried to persuade Ukraine to surrender in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Lukashenko cannot calm down after Zelensky's loud statement

The illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus unexpectedly began to claim that he had always had “good relations” with the leader of Ukraine.

Lukashenko ignores the fact that a large-scale offensive by Russian troops against northern Ukraine began from the territory of his country on February 24, 2022.

Why is Volodya Zelensky behaving like this? We were normal with him, on good terms. And so is my little family. What is he missing? He is given orders. Is it necessary to do everything in every possible way to drag the country into war?

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator

Commenting on his own fabrications, Putin's henchman added that he would do everything possible to ensure that Belarus never knew what war was.

Lukashenko also predicted that his country would not be able to withstand such a development, as it would become a "difficult situation" for it.

Moreover, the politician cynically stated that his dictatorship is better than democracy in Ukraine.

"That's why I do everything patiently, persistently, as the Lord and the church teach us. We do our job. Time will rebuild everything. Time will evaluate everyone. But we have to persevere. Let them say that we have a dictatorship here, or something else. Listen, it's better to have a dictatorship like in Belarus than a democracy like in Ukraine," Lukashenko said cynically.

Zelenskyy spoke about Lukashenko's call

Recently, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that on the second or third day of the full-scale war, Alexander Lukashenko himself called him.

As it turned out, the latter apologized for the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine from Belarusian territory and proposed striking the Mozyr oil refinery in response.

A little later, a few days later, the first days of the war, I spoke to Lukashenko on the phone, and he apologized. He said: "It's not me. Rockets were launched from my territory, and Putin was launching them." These are his words, I have witnesses. He said: "I apologize. Believe me, Volodya, it's not me. I don't control it, it's just missiles, it's Putin"...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he did not believe in Lukashenko's sincerity and called the latter a murderer.

In response, the Belarusian dictator tried to persuade Zelensky to surrender.

I told him: "We have never fought. The missiles came from your land, from Belarus. How did you allow it?" He says: "Okay, answer in return." I still remember him telling me: "A strike on the oil refinery. You know how much it means to me." The Mozyr refinery. I tell him: "What are you talking about? What is the answer?"

