"Why is Volodya behaving like this?" Lukashenko invented a new lie about Zelensky

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko began to cynically lie that someone was giving the order to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to drag Belarus into war.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko claims that Belarus will not survive if it has to wage war.
- Zelensky revealed unexpected details of his conversation with Lukashenko.
- The Belarusian dictator tried to persuade Ukraine to surrender in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Lukashenko cannot calm down after Zelensky's loud statement
The illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus unexpectedly began to claim that he had always had “good relations” with the leader of Ukraine.
Lukashenko ignores the fact that a large-scale offensive by Russian troops against northern Ukraine began from the territory of his country on February 24, 2022.
Commenting on his own fabrications, Putin's henchman added that he would do everything possible to ensure that Belarus never knew what war was.
Lukashenko also predicted that his country would not be able to withstand such a development, as it would become a "difficult situation" for it.
Moreover, the politician cynically stated that his dictatorship is better than democracy in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy spoke about Lukashenko's call
Recently, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that on the second or third day of the full-scale war, Alexander Lukashenko himself called him.
As it turned out, the latter apologized for the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine from Belarusian territory and proposed striking the Mozyr oil refinery in response.
According to the head of state, he did not believe in Lukashenko's sincerity and called the latter a murderer.
In response, the Belarusian dictator tried to persuade Zelensky to surrender.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-