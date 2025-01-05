Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in order to end the war, Ukraine must be provided with truly reliable security guarantees, not just "on paper", because Kyiv has bitter experience when the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum "didn't give a damn" about Ukraine.
Zelensky stressed that he is not going to trust empty promises
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the Budapest Memorandum contained security guarantees for Ukraine, but they did not save it from several Russian invasions.
According to him, immediately after part of Donbas and Crimea were occupied, Ukraine sent letters 3 times over several years to all security guarantors, all members of the Budapest Memorandum.
According to the document, Kyiv could count on urgent consultations, but no one even came to them.
Nothing has changed in 2022
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in February 2022, when the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion, letters were also sent, but this time no one responded to them.
In addition, the head of state admitted that he considers the story of security guarantees for Ukraine to be a "train with waste paper", the second car of which was the Minsk Agreements.
The Ukrainian leader also recalled that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel "forced everyone not to give Ukraine an invitation to NATO" at the 2008 Bucharest summit.
