Economic commentator Ambrose Evans-Pritchard draws attention to the fact that future US President Donald Trump has not yet returned to the White House, but has already recruited pro-Ukrainian "hardliners" to his team. As the expert notes, this means only one thing - the Republican is preparing a very unpleasant surprise for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump will increase pressure on Putin and Russia

According to Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, the future head of the White House is ready to put more pressure on the Russian economy than Joe Biden.

Trump is currently focused on getting Putin to agree to peace on "America First" terms.

The expert also emphasized that a new mood of, if not optimism, then at least relief reigns in Ukraine, which will gain a new strong ally in the person of Trump.

Moreover, the European Union has already concluded that a second Republican presidency will probably not be "such a bad outcome" — at least when it comes to relations with Russia.

"It is now absolutely clear that Trump is not going to throw Ukraine under the bus," said Professor Alan Riley, a regional expert at the Atlantic Council. Share

Trump will not become Putin's friend

According to the author of the article, members of the Republican's team were able to prove to him that ending US support for Ukraine would be much worse than humiliating Biden in Afghanistan.

Moreover, Trump's entourage knows perfectly well that "the first line of defense against China lies in the Donbas."

"I don't think President Trump wants to be accused of giving Ukraine to Putin. That's not going to happen," said Leon Panetta, former US Secretary of Defense and CIA Director. Share

As Riley argues, "controlled confrontation" with the Kremlin is working effectively for Trump.

He also added that the Republican is furious when he is considered Putin's poodle.