Drones attack Kursk from different sides amid new Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive
Source:  online.ua

On the evening of January 5, a drone attack on Kursk began, which continues as part of a new offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on enemy territory.

  • The Russian Kursk has again come under attack from drones.
  • Local residents and Telegram channels shared dozens of video confirmations.
  • In addition, on January 5, a new offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces began in the Kursk region of Russia.

The operational headquarters of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation reported the start of the attack by strike drones at 7:00 p.m.

Initially, information began to spread that the city of Kursk was being massively attacked by UAVs from several sides at once.

In addition, local residents and Telegram channels have published dozens of video confirmations.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, air defense systems allegedly destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: three UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region and one over the territory of Kursk.

Later, the information was updated, and the Russian defense ministry announced that 11 drones had been shot down.

Ukrainian public figure and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko showed what is currently happening in Kursk:

New offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna — what is known

The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began in the Kursk region of Russia on the night of January 5.

The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced from the side of Sudzha towards the village of Velykye Soldatske.

The aggressor country is panicking because Ukrainian soldiers have gathered 6 brigades for a new offensive and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along route 38K-004, and have also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk Region.

Information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive was confirmed by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"Kurshchina, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves," he said.

