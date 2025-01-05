Russian soldiers killed a man in the Kherson region

On January 5, Russian invaders shelled Antonivka in the suburbs of Kherson - a man was killed and another civilian was injured.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders shelled Antonivka in the Kherson region, killing one man and wounding other civilians.
- As a result of enemy attacks on Kherson and its suburbs, eight people were injured.
Russians continue to terrorize the Kherson region
The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to Prokudin, doctors fought for his life until the last moment, but the injuries turned out to be too severe.
It is worth noting that at 4:58 p.m. it became known that as a result of the shelling of Antonivka, a 58-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.
At 17:32, the Kherson OVA reported another man who was hit by a Russian strike in Antonivka. He had a mine-explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs and torso. It is currently unknown which of them later died.
What is known about the consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson?
Eight people were injured in enemy attacks on the city and its suburbs on January 5.
It is reported that the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone — two men, ages 65 and 67, were taken to a hospital from the suburbs with mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
In addition, it is reported that a 49-year-old resident of Kherson came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district at approximately 10:00 a.m. He has a mine-explosive injury and contusion.
Later, the Russians attacked a shuttle bus, but no one was injured.
It later became known that an 84-year-old woman from Kherson received a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her thigh due to an enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-