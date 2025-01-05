Russian soldiers killed a man in the Kherson region

On January 5, Russian invaders shelled Antonivka in the suburbs of Kherson - a man was killed and another civilian was injured.

Russians continue to terrorize the Kherson region

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the region.

"A man who came under Russian shelling in Antonivka today died in the hospital," he said.

According to Prokudin, doctors fought for his life until the last moment, but the injuries turned out to be too severe.

The identity of the deceased is currently being established, the head of the Kherson OVA added.

It is worth noting that at 4:58 p.m. it became known that as a result of the shelling of Antonivka, a 58-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

At 17:32, the Kherson OVA reported another man who was hit by a Russian strike in Antonivka. He had a mine-explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs and torso. It is currently unknown which of them later died.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson?

Eight people were injured in enemy attacks on the city and its suburbs on January 5.

It is reported that the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone — two men, ages 65 and 67, were taken to a hospital from the suburbs with mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Later, a 56-year-old woman was injured in the Russian shelling of the Korabelny district. She is currently hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds.

In addition, it is reported that a 49-year-old resident of Kherson came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district at approximately 10:00 a.m. He has a mine-explosive injury and contusion.

Later, the Russians attacked a shuttle bus, but no one was injured.

Photo: screenshot