Everything is on the verge of collapse. When Putin wanted to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could have used nuclear weapons against Ukraine when the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke through enemy defenses in the Kharkiv region and the entire occupation operation was on the verge of collapse, said General Mykola Malomuzh, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Putin fears total defeat in war against Ukraine

Mykola Malomuzh noted that the risk of a nuclear strike by the Russian Federation significantly escalated in the second half of 2022.

As is known, it was then that a large-scale counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces began in the Kharkiv region, when Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly broke through the Russian defenses and moved directly towards Luhansk.

According to the general, it was at that moment that Putin's entire occupation operation was on the verge of collapse.

Putin had no alternatives and envisaged the possibility of launching either tactical or, if there was a confrontation with NATO, ballistic strikes. But at that time, there were meetings between Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow and Putin in Beijing. During them, the Chinese leader sternly warned Putin not to use nuclear weapons in any format. Mykola Malomuzh Former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, general

How Xi managed to stop Putin

According to Malomuzh, the Chinese authorities knew that such a move by Russia would lead to a global war and endanger the existence of humanity.

Moreover, Xi made it clear to Putin that once Russia began deploying such weapons, China would side with NATO in the event of a confrontation with Putin's nuclear threat.

Against this backdrop, the Russian dictator had no other options but to abandon his idea.

What is important to understand is that currently all nuclear countries are monitoring the processes of preparation for possible nuclear tests, and even more so the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.