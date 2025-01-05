Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could have used nuclear weapons against Ukraine when the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke through enemy defenses in the Kharkiv region and the entire occupation operation was on the verge of collapse, said General Mykola Malomuzh, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The turning point on the front led to an exacerbation of the risk of a nuclear strike from the Russian Federation.
- China avoided a global war by warning Putin about the consequences of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
- Xi told the dictator that he would side with NATO if it started a nuclear war.
Putin fears total defeat in war against Ukraine
Mykola Malomuzh noted that the risk of a nuclear strike by the Russian Federation significantly escalated in the second half of 2022.
As is known, it was then that a large-scale counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces began in the Kharkiv region, when Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly broke through the Russian defenses and moved directly towards Luhansk.
According to the general, it was at that moment that Putin's entire occupation operation was on the verge of collapse.
How Xi managed to stop Putin
According to Malomuzh, the Chinese authorities knew that such a move by Russia would lead to a global war and endanger the existence of humanity.
Moreover, Xi made it clear to Putin that once Russia began deploying such weapons, China would side with NATO in the event of a confrontation with Putin's nuclear threat.
Against this backdrop, the Russian dictator had no other options but to abandon his idea.
What is important to understand is that currently all nuclear countries are monitoring the processes of preparation for possible nuclear tests, and even more so the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.
