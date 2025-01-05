What is happening in the Kursk region — a statement from the General Staff
What is happening in the Kursk region — a statement from the General Staff

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the situation on the front on January 5?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported on the situation on various fronts as of the evening of January 5. The Kursk region of the Russian Federation is currently the hottest area on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • There were 42 military clashes in Kursk, 12 of which are still ongoing.
  • Ukrainian troops have launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region, attacking Russian positions and advancing deep into the Russian Federation.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 5?

Ukrainian defenders draw attention to the fact that 114 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.

In addition, it is noted that 42 combat clashes have currently occurred in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, 12 of which are still ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army carried out an airstrike with unguided air missiles in the Okhrimivka area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are repelling an enemy attack near Zagryzove, one attack has already been repelled.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army, with the support of assault aviation, carried out six assault and offensive actions near Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovye, Zarechny, Novosergiyevka, and Pershotravneve during the day, and four clashes are still ongoing.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy once tried unsuccessfully to break through.

In addition, in the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 36 attempts to push the defenders from their occupied positions.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the Vremiv direction.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Launch Large-Scale Offensive in Kursk Oblast, Russia

On the night of January 5, Ukrainian soldiers began offensive operations in Russian Kursk.

Currently, there are reports of the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velykye Soldatske.

Interestingly, the first to raise the alarm were Russian propagandists and media outlets that call themselves opposition.

Ukrainians have gathered 6 brigades for an attack and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along the 38K-004 route, and also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk region, Russian media report.

Later, this information was commented on by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"Kurshchina, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves," he emphasized.

