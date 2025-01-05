Ukrainian intelligence has demonstrated the effectiveness of the "Sych" drone. This drone successfully detects and destroys enemy targets.

How the "Sich" drone works

The released footage captures the work of fighters from the Partisan Group 9 of the GUR Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Thanks to the strike and reconnaissance capabilities of the Sych drone, Ukrainian soldiers quickly detect enemy targets and destroy them.

Objects that destroy "Sychi":

ammunition and fuel depots;

command posts;

places of gathering and residence of the occupiers;

communication and surveillance equipment;

automotive equipment;

electrical substations.

These precision strikes inflict significant losses on Russian troops, confirming the effectiveness of Ukrainian technology in the fight for independence. Share

Ukrainian Defense Forces Attacked Over 54,000 Russian Targets with Drones in December

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the performance and survivability of Ukrainian drones have increased significantly. The leaders are the UAV regiment under the command of Major Robert Brovdy.

More than 54 thousand enemy targets were hit.

49% of targets were destroyed by kamikaze drones.

The best results were shown by the unmanned systems units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade, and 3rd Assault.

By the way, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also bombed ammunition factories using kamikaze drones, fired missiles, and sabotaged Russian railways transporting fuel.

On December 22, dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, the second major strike on the facility this month. While Russia claimed to have shot down 20 drones, footage on social media showed the Steel Horse storage facility on fire.

Last year, Ukraine damaged factories in Tatarstan, which is located more than 750 miles from the border, and St. Petersburg.