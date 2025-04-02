Dozens of oligarchs fled Russia due to Putin's actions
Category
World
Publication date

Dozens of oligarchs fled Russia due to Putin's actions

The richest people are fleeing Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

About 24 Russian businessmen in a new Forbes global ranking are listed as representing other countries after fleeing Russia. The oligarchs left after dictator Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The exodus of billionaires to countries such as Switzerland, France, Latvia, the United Kingdom, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Monaco reflects a significant shift in the global landscape of wealth and power.
  • The situation highlights the repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing the changing dynamics of wealth ownership and the influence of geopolitical events on the business decisions of prominent figures.

The richest people are fleeing Russia

What is important to understand is that the combined fortune of businessmen who have already left reaches $110 billion.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Alfa Group co-founder Alexei Kuzmichev ($7.5 billion) has now been transferred to France.

In addition, it is indicated that the former president of Alfa-Bank, Petro Aven ($4.7 billion), has become a Latvian billionaire, and the founder of Inteko, Elena Baturina ($1.3 billion), appears as a businesswoman from the United Kingdom.

The largest number of "former" Russian billionaires are now in Switzerland: among them are Mikhail Prokhorov ($10.7 billion), Yegor Kulkov ($4.1 billion), as well as Vladimir and Nikolai Fartushnyak. Among other changes: Andriy Melnichenko ($17.4 billion) now represents the UAE, Alisher Usmanov ($16.7 billion) — Uzbekistan, and Dmitry Rybolovlev ($6.4 billion) — Monaco.

One of the main reasons for what is currently happening to Russian oligarchs is the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It's no secret that a Russian passport has become an obstacle to doing business in the West.

According to the latest data, 6 billionaires have officially renounced Russian citizenship, including Revolut co-founder Nikolai Storonsky and Freedom owner Timur Turlov.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin began to threaten Trump amid the US conflict with Iran
Russia sided with Iran
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia may launch a new large-scale offensive — warning from the 3rd Special Forces Brigade
What is Russia up to?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
$33 trillion in global trade at risk because of Trump
Trump is capable of destroying the global economy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?