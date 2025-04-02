Dozens of oligarchs fled Russia due to Putin's actions

About 24 Russian businessmen in a new Forbes global ranking are listed as representing other countries after fleeing Russia. The oligarchs left after dictator Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.
- The exodus of billionaires to countries such as Switzerland, France, Latvia, the United Kingdom, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Monaco reflects a significant shift in the global landscape of wealth and power.
- The situation highlights the repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing the changing dynamics of wealth ownership and the influence of geopolitical events on the business decisions of prominent figures.
The richest people are fleeing Russia
What is important to understand is that the combined fortune of businessmen who have already left reaches $110 billion.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Alfa Group co-founder Alexei Kuzmichev ($7.5 billion) has now been transferred to France.
In addition, it is indicated that the former president of Alfa-Bank, Petro Aven ($4.7 billion), has become a Latvian billionaire, and the founder of Inteko, Elena Baturina ($1.3 billion), appears as a businesswoman from the United Kingdom.
One of the main reasons for what is currently happening to Russian oligarchs is the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It's no secret that a Russian passport has become an obstacle to doing business in the West.
According to the latest data, 6 billionaires have officially renounced Russian citizenship, including Revolut co-founder Nikolai Storonsky and Freedom owner Timur Turlov.
