Dozens of oligarchs fled Russia due to Putin's actions

About 24 Russian businessmen in a new Forbes global ranking are listed as representing other countries after fleeing Russia. The oligarchs left after dictator Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

The richest people are fleeing Russia

What is important to understand is that the combined fortune of businessmen who have already left reaches $110 billion.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Alfa Group co-founder Alexei Kuzmichev ($7.5 billion) has now been transferred to France.

In addition, it is indicated that the former president of Alfa-Bank, Petro Aven ($4.7 billion), has become a Latvian billionaire, and the founder of Inteko, Elena Baturina ($1.3 billion), appears as a businesswoman from the United Kingdom.

The largest number of "former" Russian billionaires are now in Switzerland: among them are Mikhail Prokhorov ($10.7 billion), Yegor Kulkov ($4.1 billion), as well as Vladimir and Nikolai Fartushnyak. Among other changes: Andriy Melnichenko ($17.4 billion) now represents the UAE, Alisher Usmanov ($16.7 billion) — Uzbekistan, and Dmitry Rybolovlev ($6.4 billion) — Monaco. Share

One of the main reasons for what is currently happening to Russian oligarchs is the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It's no secret that a Russian passport has become an obstacle to doing business in the West.