Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions at the Millerovo airfield — video
Source:  online.ua

On the night of January 5, explosions were heard in several areas of the Rostov region (Russia), accompanied by the detection of drones in the region. The sounds of the explosions were heard in the areas of Taganrog, Tarasovka, and Millerovo, where a military airfield is located.

  • On the night of January 5, explosions occurred in several areas of the Rostov region, accompanied by drone attacks.
  • Millerovo and Tarasivka recorded explosions at airfields and destroyed drones, and Kazan closed the airport due to the threat of a drone attack
  • Russian media reports 13 drones shot down in Taganrog attack

"Cotton" was heard in several regions of the Russian Federation

As stated by the Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuri Slyusar, air defense systems are allegedly operating in the northern part of the region to repel an air attack.

Drones were destroyed in the Milleriv and Tarasiv districts. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The military continues to work to repel the air attack, — reported Yuriy Slyusar.

Footage of drone attacks was posted online at the time. The posts stated that Taganrog was under a "massive attack" by drones, and claimed that 13 drones had been shot down. They also reported a strike on a military airfield in Millerovo.

In Kazan, Russia, the airport was closed due to a drone attack

As noted by Russian media, "temporary restrictions on civil aircraft flights" have been introduced at Kazan airport.

The Russian agency did not explain the reason for the closure of the air harbor.

At the same time, the Telegram channel Shot writes that the "Carpet" plan for Kazan airport was introduced allegedly due to the threat of a drone attack.

Subsequently, Rosaviatsia reported that to ensure flight safety, temporary restrictions were also introduced at the airports of Nizhny Kama, Izhevsk, and Perm.

