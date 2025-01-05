Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions at the Millerovo airfield — video

On the night of January 5, explosions were heard in several areas of the Rostov region (Russia), accompanied by the detection of drones in the region. The sounds of the explosions were heard in the areas of Taganrog, Tarasovka, and Millerovo, where a military airfield is located.
As stated by the Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuri Slyusar, air defense systems are allegedly operating in the northern part of the region to repel an air attack.
Footage of drone attacks was posted online at the time. The posts stated that Taganrog was under a "massive attack" by drones, and claimed that 13 drones had been shot down. They also reported a strike on a military airfield in Millerovo.
In Kazan, Russia, the airport was closed due to a drone attack
As noted by Russian media, "temporary restrictions on civil aircraft flights" have been introduced at Kazan airport.
The Russian agency did not explain the reason for the closure of the air harbor.
At the same time, the Telegram channel Shot writes that the "Carpet" plan for Kazan airport was introduced allegedly due to the threat of a drone attack.
Subsequently, Rosaviatsia reported that to ensure flight safety, temporary restrictions were also introduced at the airports of Nizhny Kama, Izhevsk, and Perm.
