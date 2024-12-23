On the night of December 23, a massive drone attack began on the Russian Millerovo airfield.
Points of attention
- Millerovo airfield came under powerful drone strikes.
- Against the backdrop of the attack, powerful explosions thundered in the Rostov region.
- Cameras recorded the alleged arrival of drones at the airfield and damage to the Millerovsky Cadet Vocational College.
What is known about the new “bavovna” in Russia?
Powerful explosions were heard in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, where the aforementioned airport is located.
Cameras recorded a possible arrival at the airfield.
Local channels are already reporting damage to the Millerovo Cadet Vocational Technical School building.
What is important to understand is that the drone attack is still ongoing.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has already managed to lie about the “successful” work of air defense over the Rostov region.
The defense ministry claims that 9 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down between 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Moscow time.
According to local residents, a fire broke out on one of the streets due to falling debris.
The news is being supplemented….