On the night of December 23, a massive drone attack began on the Russian Millerovo airfield.

What is known about the new “bavovna” in Russia?

Powerful explosions were heard in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, where the aforementioned airport is located.

Cameras recorded a possible arrival at the airfield.

Local channels are already reporting damage to the Millerovo Cadet Vocational Technical School building.

What is important to understand is that the drone attack is still ongoing.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has already managed to lie about the “successful” work of air defense over the Rostov region.

The defense ministry claims that 9 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down between 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Moscow time.

Since nine o'clock in the evening, air defense forces and means have been repelling an enemy air attack in the Rostov region. At the moment, 8 UAVs have already been shot down in the Millerovo area. According to operational data, there are no casualties, information about the consequences on the ground is being clarified. Air defense systems and mobile fire groups continue to repel the attack, — said the Kremlin's protege in the region, Yuri Slyusar. Share

According to local residents, a fire broke out on one of the streets due to falling debris.

The news is being supplemented….