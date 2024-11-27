Watch: Dozens of missiles and drones attack Belbek airfield in Crimea

On the morning of November 27, a powerful "cotton" thundered in the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians. The enemy airfield Belbek again came under the attack of missiles and drones.

"Cotton" in Crimea on November 27 — the first details

Around 08:30, an air raid alarm sounded on the occupied peninsula.

Immediately after that, Russian Telegram channels announced that they were attacking the enemy's Belbek airfield in Crimea.

40 drones and missiles allegedly flew in the direction of the airport. The Russians have already started lying that they "knocked everything down" and that "debris" is responsible for all the destruction.

According to the latest information, the attack is still ongoing.

Local residents also reported loud explosions in the Balaklava area. Previously, in the area of the heights of Kaya-Bash.

Photo: screenshot

According to the Russian occupiers, they are currently preparing to carry out the third wave of attacks on military targets in Crimea.

Photo: screenshot

Against this background, residents of Crimea complain that the occupation authorities did not announce an air alert in all regions where the attack is ongoing.

Photo: screenshot

What happened in Bashkiria on November 26

In the evening of November 26, local residents heard loud explosions in the Republic of Bashkortostan, which is a subject of the Russian Federation.

This happened in the city of Salavat, which is located 1,200 km from the border of Ukraine.

Initially, the local media began to spread information that the refinery there was being attacked by unknown strike drones.

However, the ASTRA Telegram channel later published an alternative version of the events.

Thus, the administrators of the channel claim that in Salavat "Kukuruznyk" AN-2 flew into a closed area, where it was mistaken for a Ukrainian drone.