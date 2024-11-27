The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 14 tanks and 48 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 735,410 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate the soldiers of the Russian Federation, having destroyed more than 1,500 occupiers and more than 90 units of military equipment.
- In general, since the beginning of the Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 735 thousand soldiers.
- 224 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front, where Ukrainian forces defended their positions and repelled enemy assaults.
- In the fight against the aggressor, Ukraine destroyed 14 tanks, 48 armored fighting vehicles and other equipment.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near the village of Promin, where 46 enemy assaults were repelled.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,449 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,304 (+48) units,
artillery systems — 20,830 (+24) units,
RSZV — 1,255 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 1,005 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,616 (+64) units,
cruise missiles — 2,765 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,126 (+84) units,
special equipment — 3,687 (+4) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 224 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 18 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Hryhorivka, Zeleny Gayu, Zagryzovy, Senkovy, Kolisnykyvka, Synkivka, and Andriivka.
The enemy attacked 21 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Grekivka, Druzhkivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Terniv, Torskyi and in the Serebryansk forestry area.
Thirteen assaults took place last day in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Bila Gora and Predtechine settlements.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy actively used bomber aircraft, carried out six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dilyivka, Shcherbynovka and Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 46 enemy assaults. The enemy carried out airstrikes on populated areas. The main offensive efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the districts of Dachny, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka, Berestkiv, Zori and Sontsivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 assaults on our positions near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novoandriivka, Vesely Hay, Rozlyv and Rivnopil.
