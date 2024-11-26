The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 20 self-propelled guns and 6 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 733,830 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,480 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,435 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,256 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 20,806 (+19) units,

RSZV — 1,254 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,004 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,552 (+72) units,

cruise missiles — 2,765 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,042 (+94) units,

special equipment — 3,683 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 191 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupyan direction, there were 23 attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Synkivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka and Zeleny Gay.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders eleven times. They tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Yampolivka, and Torskyi.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky areas.

Over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk, Dachny and Shcherbynivka districts six times in the Toretsk direction. One battle is still going on.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 51 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Petrivka, Dachenske, Pushkine and Pustinka settlements.