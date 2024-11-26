The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 20 self-propelled guns and 6 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 733,830 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military eliminated more than 1,400 soldiers and 20 armored fighting vehicles of the Russian army.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army in Ukraine already exceeds 733 thousand soldiers.
- During the last operations at the front, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 6 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles and a significant number of artillery systems.
- During the past 24 hours, 191 combat clashes were recorded on different front lines in Ukraine.
- Enemy attacks and attempts to move forward were recorded on the Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and other directions of the front.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,480 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,435 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,256 (+20) units,
artillery systems — 20,806 (+19) units,
RSZV — 1,254 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,004 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,552 (+72) units,
cruise missiles — 2,765 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,042 (+94) units,
special equipment — 3,683 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 191 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kupyan direction, there were 23 attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Synkivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka and Zeleny Gay.
In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders eleven times. They tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Yampolivka, and Torskyi.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky areas.
Over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk, Dachny and Shcherbynivka districts six times in the Toretsk direction. One battle is still going on.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Sontsivka, Berestki, Zori, Novodmytrivka, Dalny, Kurakhovo, Uspenivka, Elizavetivka, and Hannivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 assaults on our positions in the areas of Rivnopol, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopolski, and Suhy Yali.
