During the week from November 17 to 24, the Armed Forces eliminated almost 10,000 occupiers. Also, our defenders destroyed more than 200 artillery systems.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces eliminated more than 10,000 invaders and destroyed 73 tanks in a week.
- Ukrainian defenders caused heavy losses to the Russian army, destroying more than 200 artillery systems.
- The losses of the enemy during the week amounted to about 9,860 personnel, as well as a significant amount of military equipment.
- The General Staff reported the destruction of more than 10,000 Russian soldiers and a large amount of equipment as part of the operational actions of the Defense Forces.
- The Ukrainian military continues to actively defend its territory, the ability to destroy enemy equipment and enemy units.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the week
According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from November 17 to 24, the enemy's losses amounted to about 9,860 personnel.
The Armed Forces also managed to destroy:
73 tanks;
188 combat armored vehicles;
209 artillery systems;
2 RSZV;
5 air defense systems;
543 units of auto equipment;
26 units of special equipment.
In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 123 enemy missiles and 392 UAVs.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 9423 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,209 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 20765 (+5) units,
RSZV — 1254 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1004 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19366 (+1) units,
cruise missiles — 2764 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,864 (+14) units,
special equipment — 3679 (+1) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-