The Armed Forces destroyed almost 10,000 Russian invaders and 73 tanks in a week

During the week from November 17 to 24, the Armed Forces eliminated almost 10,000 occupiers. Also, our defenders destroyed more than 200 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the week

According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from November 17 to 24, the enemy's losses amounted to about 9,860 personnel.

The Armed Forces also managed to destroy:

73 tanks;

188 combat armored vehicles;

209 artillery systems;

2 RSZV;

5 air defense systems;

543 units of auto equipment;

26 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 123 enemy missiles and 392 UAVs.

Photo — t.me/Pavliuk_KSV

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed: