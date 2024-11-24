The Armed Forces destroyed almost 10,000 Russian invaders and 73 tanks in a week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed almost 10,000 Russian invaders and 73 tanks in a week

Oleksandr Pavlyuk
The Armed Forces destroyed almost 10,000 Russian invaders and 73 tanks in a week
Читати українською

During the week from November 17 to 24, the Armed Forces eliminated almost 10,000 occupiers. Also, our defenders destroyed more than 200 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces eliminated more than 10,000 invaders and destroyed 73 tanks in a week.
  • Ukrainian defenders caused heavy losses to the Russian army, destroying more than 200 artillery systems.
  • The losses of the enemy during the week amounted to about 9,860 personnel, as well as a significant amount of military equipment.
  • The General Staff reported the destruction of more than 10,000 Russian soldiers and a large amount of equipment as part of the operational actions of the Defense Forces.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to actively defend its territory, the ability to destroy enemy equipment and enemy units.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the week

According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from November 17 to 24, the enemy's losses amounted to about 9,860 personnel.

The Armed Forces also managed to destroy:

  • 73 tanks;

  • 188 combat armored vehicles;

  • 209 artillery systems;

  • 2 RSZV;

  • 5 air defense systems;

  • 543 units of auto equipment;

  • 26 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 123 enemy missiles and 392 UAVs.

Photo — t.me/Pavliuk_KSV

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

  • tanks — 9423 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,209 (+17) units,

  • artillery systems — 20765 (+5) units,

  • RSZV — 1254 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 1004 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19366 (+1) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2764 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,864 (+14) units,

  • special equipment — 3679 (+1) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation liquidated more than 1,000 soldiers of the Russian Army during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the Armed Forces shot down more than 60 drones of the Russia during the day
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: there have been 125 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?