The Air Force of the Armed Forces shot down more than 60 drones of the Russia during the day

During the current day from 01:30 on November 22, 2024, the invaders are attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs and unspecified drones from the Russian Orl. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 64 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine identified and escorted 114 enemy air targets.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 5:30 p.m., anti-aircraft defense shot down 64 enemy drones, mainly in the center of the country and in the northeastern regions.

41 unmanned aerial vehicles — lost in location, presumably due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, two more Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

Combat work continues — four enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of Ukraine! Don't ignore the alarm!

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, this night the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 from the Belgorod region. The occupiers also fired five Kh-59/69 guided air missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In addition, the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs and released 122 "Shakhed" and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the regions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy's attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.