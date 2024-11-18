Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of November 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 11 drones. Air defense forces shot down 8 BpLA.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 18, 2024 (from 7:30 p.m. on November 17), the enemy attacked Sumy Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region. and guided air missile Kh-59 from the airspace of the Kursk region. — the Russian Federation.

Also, from Kurshchyna, the enemy launched 11 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type."

A total of 8 attack drones were shot down by air defense in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. Three UAVs were lost in location.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA

What is known about the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 17

Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.

In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult situation with light was in Odesa.

This is already the eighth mass attack on energy companies this year.

According to the military, according to preliminary data, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 UAVs. Namely:

one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic ship missile;

8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

90 attack UAVs/drones of unspecified type.

During the night, all available forces and means of air defense worked along the tracking route of missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW devices and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

According to preliminary data, as of 12.00 there is information about the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 UAVs: