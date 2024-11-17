Air defense forces shot down 144 aerial targets of the Russian Federation, including 102 missiles and 42 drones

On the night of November 17, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined strike on energy facilities of Ukraine with missiles of various types, as well as Shahed type UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine

According to the military, according to preliminary data, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 UAVs. Namely:

one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic ship missile;

8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

90 attack UAVs/drones of unspecified type.

During the night, all available forces and means of air defense worked along the tracking route of missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW devices and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

According to preliminary data, as of 12.00 there is information about the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 UAVs:

1 hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

85 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radio missiles;

5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

42 attack UAVs/drones of an unspecified type (from Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions).

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 41 enemy UAVs were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, two more UAVs flew towards Russia and the temporarily occupied territory.

Air defense worked in almost all regions of Ukraine — in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn and Lviv regions . Share

According to the military, the enemy used 7 Tu-160 and 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, 2 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, 5 Su-34 fighter-bombers, 4 Su-27 fighters, 10 MiG-31K fighters, 4 ships in the air attack. — carriers of cruise missiles.

What is known about the consequences of the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.

In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult situation with light in Odessa.

The Russian Federation also fired at DTEK thermal power plants during the attack on Ukraine.