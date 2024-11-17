Russia is massively attacking Ukraine with missiles — the power system is under attack
Source:  online.ua

Russian troops launched a combined air attack on Ukraine on November 17, using various types of missiles and kamikaze drones. Explosions were heard in a number of regions, and there were also casualties.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops carried out a combined air attack on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and kamikaze drones.
  • The identity of the two dead and wounded as a result of shelling in Mykolaiv has been confirmed by the State Emergency Service.
  • The Russian Federation uses various types of missile strikes, including Kalibr cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, threatening the security of various regions of Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian energy system is under threat due to the attack of the Russian Federation on electricity generation and transmission facilities.

What is currently known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

In Kyiv, a series of explosions rang out during the work of the Air Defense Forces. It is known about a fire in the Pechersk district, where a fragment of a drone hit a residential building. Two women were injured, one of them was hospitalized.

Also, in the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment of a rocket fell near a supermarket, in Desnyansk, fragments of drones fell on the roof of an unfinished building and in an open area.

Photo — DSNS

In Mykolaiv, Russian shelling damaged the residential sector. Two people died, six more were injured.

Photo — DSNS

A rocket attack was recorded in Rivne , there are currently no reports of casualties.

In the Lviv region, garages and a car caught fire in the Chervonohrad district due to falling rocket debris.

There were also power outages in Odesa . Currently, all electric transport in the city is not working. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has written several times about cruise missiles that threaten the region.

The Russian Federation attacks electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine

According to the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, the attack is aimed at electricity generation and transmission facilities.

The operator of the transmission system introduced emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad regions and Odesa.

What did the Russian Federation use for a new attack on Ukraine

According to the military, at 05:42 a missile launch from Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers was recorded. Monitoring groups reported the takeoff of 17 planes, but did not specify whether all of them had launched.

  • Kamikaze drones

Since the evening, the occupiers have been launching attack drones, probably of the Shahed type. The attacks were carried out in several groups and waves throughout the night.

  • Kalibr cruise missiles

In the morning, sea-based cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea. Four Russian missile carriers in the water area could launch up to 24 Kalibr missiles.

  • Ballistic missiles

The Air Force reported the threat of ballistic missile launches from the temporarily occupied Feodosia. It is known about the launch of ballistic missiles at Kropyvnytskyi and cruise missiles at Kyiv.

  • Aeroballistic missiles "Dagger"

"Kinzhal" missile launches from Tambov were recorded. They were heading towards Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kremenchuk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to monitor the movement of missiles, and air defense units are actively working to repel the air threat.

