Can Russia attack Ukraine simultaneously with dozens of Kalibr missiles — the response of the Armed Forces Navy

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy, the Russians have 8 missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total launch of 52 missiles, but there were no precedents for their simultaneous use.
Is Russia capable of using dozens of Calibers at the same time to strike Ukraine?
Currently, the Russians have 8 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total launch of 52 missiles, but there were no precedents for their simultaneous use.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.
Pletenchuk added that the Russians have not been using these carriers for some time in attacks, but this threat should not be dismissed.
At the same time, the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy reminded that during the last attacks of the Russians with Calibers, all these missiles were shot down by our defense forces. So, during the last two attacks, when they used them together with missiles launched from strategic aircraft, 100% of the Calibers were destroyed.
And in general, the use of these missiles has decreased significantly recently, because we are not standing still. First of all, thanks to our colleagues from the Air Force, who destroy these missiles.
Russia wants to significantly increase terror against Ukraine
According to Andrii Kovalenko, regular raids by Russian "shaheeds" are an element of intelligence.
What is important to understand is that for the enemy, the mentioned drones remain just short-range strike weapons.
