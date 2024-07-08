Air Force shot down three Russian missiles overnight

On the night of July 8, the Air Force of Ukraine eliminated 3 Russian cruise missiles that the aggressor country used to attack the regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force shot down 3 Russian missiles

The Commander of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the successful work of the Air Force.

On the night of July 8, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles: 4 Kh-101s from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — airspace of the Saratov Region — RF) and 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (areas of launches — Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation, Crimea). Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces

According to combat work results, air defence destroyed 3 Kh-101 cruise missiles in the Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported that on the night of July 7, the enemy attacked with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and 13 "Shahed-131/136" drones from the Kursk region.

As a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and EW means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 13 "Shaheds" were shot down.