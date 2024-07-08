Air Force shot down three Russian missiles overnight
Air Force shot down three Russian missiles overnight

On the night of July 8, the Air Force of Ukraine eliminated 3 Russian cruise missiles that the aggressor country used to attack the regions of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of Ukraine carried out a successful operation to destroy 3 Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that attacked the territory of Ukraine.
  • The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the effective work of the Ukrainian military in destroying enemy missiles.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force effectively repelled the attack of the Russian Federation with the help of anti-aircraft missile units and EW means.

The Commander of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the successful work of the Air Force.

On the night of July 8, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles: 4 Kh-101s from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — airspace of the Saratov Region — RF) and 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (areas of launches — Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation, Crimea).

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Commander of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces

According to combat work results, air defence destroyed 3 Kh-101 cruise missiles in the Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported that on the night of July 7, the enemy attacked with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and 13 "Shahed-131/136" drones from the Kursk region.

As a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and EW means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 13 "Shaheds" were shot down.

Enemy targets were hit in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

