The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine's energy system with about 120 missiles and 90 drones

During the massive attack on November 17, Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones over Ukraine. The enemy's target was the energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on Ukraine

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, during the night and morning the Russian occupiers used drones of various types, including Shahedi, cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles, Zircons, Iskanders, and Daggers.

In total, about 120 missiles and 90 drones. Our air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that there are now areas without electricity, all the necessary forces are involved to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The President also thanked the air defense — anti-aircraft troops, pilots of F-16, "Sushok" and MiGs, mobile fire groups, EW.

The Russian Federation fired at DTEK thermal power plants during the attack on Ukraine

As noted, the Russian Federation carried out a massive terrorist attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, DTEK thermal power plants were attacked. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

As a result of the attacks, the equipment of the stations was seriously damaged. After the end of the shelling, the employees of the enterprises quickly began to eliminate their consequences and restore the operation of the equipment.

This is already the eighth mass attack on the company's energy plants this year. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 190 times.

By the way, Volyn and Vinnytsia regions were hit during the air alert on November 17.

It is specified that the energy infrastructure in both regions was affected.

According to preliminary information, there were no victims or injured. There is already a blackout in Vinnytsia.

According to the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, the attack is aimed at electricity generation and transmission facilities.

The operator of the transmission system introduced emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad regions and Odesa.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv and many regions of Ukraine. Enemy missiles also reached the western regions.