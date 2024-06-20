Three energy workers injured after Russian overnight attack on thermal power plant

On June 20, the Russian military attacked the DTEK thermal power plant. As a result, three energy workers were injured and the plant's equipment was seriously damaged.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian TPP in Ukraine

As reported by DTEK, the Russians fired at one of DTEK's thermal power plants. Three energy workers were injured. Currently, medics are providing all possible assistance.

The equipment of the station was also seriously damaged.

Energy workers are currently working on eliminating the consequences of the attack, DTEK added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK Energo thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 180 times. During this period, 53 workers were wounded, and three energy workers were killed in shelling at the stations.

The Russian army launched a new massive attack on energy facilities in Ukraine

"Ukrenergo" reported that the occupiers hit civilian energy infrastructure facilities. The energy facilities equipment in four oblasts — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions — was damaged. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

According to the local authorities, four Shaheds were destroyed in the Vinnytsia region. A critical infrastructure object was damaged by debris from a Russian drone. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences.

In the Kyiv region, during the morning attack, high-voltage power grids were damaged in the Brovar district. Power engineers managed to connect about 5,250 houses to backup power sources. Elimination of the consequences of shelling continues.

According to the information of the Air Force commander, on the night of May 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles and kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type.

Air defence units destroyed 32 enemy air targets.

In total, the enemy used nine missiles of various types and 27 strike UAVs: