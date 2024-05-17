Ukraine allocated £30 million for restoration of Zmiivska and Trypilska thermal power stations

The Ukrainian government has allocated more than 1.5 billion Ukrainian hryvnias (about £30 million) for the reconstruction of Zmiivska power station in the Kharkiv region and Trypilska power station in the Kyiv region.

Ukraine will restore Zmiivska and Trypilska power stations

At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate more than 1.5 billion Ukrainian hryvnias (about £30 million) for the restoration and reconstruction of Zmiivska power stations in the Kharkiv region and Trypilska power stations in the Kyiv region.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, UAH 726 million (about £14 million) was allocated to the state-owned company Centrenergo from the state budget reserve fund. Another UAH 826 million (about £16 million) was allocated from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of aggression.

We expect maximum efficiency in the use of these funds. The work should be completed as soon as possible,' the statement said.

The Prime Minister assures that the energy sector is currently in control of the situation, but electricity generation is not enough to cover all consumption, so Ukrenergo is forced to return to the schedules of blackouts for both industry and households.

Shmyhal assured that the government, the energy industry and all responsible agencies are constantly working to improve the situation as much as possible.

Russian army destroyed the Zmiivska and Trypilska power stations

As a result of the Russian strike on March 22, all units of the Zmiivska power station were destroyed.

According to Andriy Hota, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Centrenergo, the team that managed to rebuild Zmiivska power station from scratch after the previous attacks and ensure the successful completion of the heating season is ready for new challenges.

A Russian missile attack on April 11 completely destroyed the Trypilska power station in the Kyiv region. As a result of the hits, there was a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop.