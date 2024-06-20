Russia launched new massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities overnight

According to the information of NEC "Ukrenergo", on the night of May 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 4 regions with drones.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on the energy system of Ukraine

Tonight, Russian UAVs inflicted a new massive attack on the objects of the civil energy infrastructure of Ukraine, - the message of "Ukrenergo" states. Share

It is emphasized that as of 6:10 a.m., equipment was damaged at energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions.

Currently, specialists are investigating the consequences of another enemy attack.

What is known about the results of Air Force overnight work

According to the information of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of May 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles and kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type.

Air defence units destroyed 32 enemy air targets.

In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 combat drones:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area — airspace over the Caspian Sea);

3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation)

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of Azov);

27 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area — Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation).

Military criminals from the Russian army attacked critical infrastructure facilities.

In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region became a key direction.

The enemy's air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 32 air targets were shot down:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

1 guided air missile Kh-59;

27 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

Anti-aircraft defence worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.