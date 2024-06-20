Russia launched new massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities overnight

According to the information of NEC "Ukrenergo", on the night of May 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 4 regions with drones.
Points of attention
- Energy facilities in 4 regions of Ukraine were attacked by the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of drones and missiles.
- The Russian army used various types of missiles and attack drones, causing damage to equipment at energy facilities.
- Air defense of Ukraine faced attacks in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and other regions.
- According to NEC Ukrenergo and the commander of the Air Force, 32 enemy air targets were destroyed, in particular, guided missiles and kamikaze drones.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack using fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missiles and other means of protection.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on the energy system of Ukraine
It is emphasized that as of 6:10 a.m., equipment was damaged at energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions.
Currently, specialists are investigating the consequences of another enemy attack.
What is known about the results of Air Force overnight work
According to the information of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of May 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles and kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type.
Air defence units destroyed 32 enemy air targets.
In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 combat drones:
4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area — airspace over the Caspian Sea);
3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation)
2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of Azov);
27 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area — Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation).
Military criminals from the Russian army attacked critical infrastructure facilities.
In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region became a key direction.
The enemy's air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 32 air targets were shot down:
4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
1 guided air missile Kh-59;
27 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.
Anti-aircraft defence worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.
