General Staff Latest: AFU repulsed 28 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction

The current situation on the front lines

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. on 19/06/2024.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. At this time, the number of combat clashes has increased to 80. Ukrainian defenders are standing in the way of the attempts of the Russian invaders to break through our defences and causing them losses.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation continues to carry out airstrikes on populated areas of Ukraine. From the Belgorod region, the aggressor hit Vovchansk with four anti-aircraft missiles, two more guided aerial bombs hit the village of Borshcheve, and Terny was hit with six anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders are attacking with the support of aviation. Four anti-aircraft missiles hit Petropavlivka; terrorists hit Kupiansk with another bomb, and Synkivka was hit with sixteen unguided air missiles. Four clashes are ongoing in this direction near Novoselivka, Sinkivka, and Kruglyakivka. Our defenders repelled as many attacks by Russian troops.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked eight times during the day in Makiivka, Grekivka, and Terny. The situation is under control.

The occupying army continues to be active in the Siversk region. Fighting continues near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Rozdolivka.

The enemy is also attacking with the support of aviation in the Kramatorsk direction. In the area of Chasiv Yar, the enemy struck with twenty unguided rockets and dropped two glide bombs near Bila Gora. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried 15 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Ivanovske, Nove, Kalynivka, Sieverne, and Andriivka. The defence forces gave a worthy rebuff to the invaders.

The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already carried out 28 attacks on the positions of our troops in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novopokrovske, and Karlivka. Near Novoselivka First, the enemy inflicted damage with twelve anti-aircraft guns. Defence forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 23 enemy assaults, and five clashes are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here increased to eight, of which six ended unsuccessfully for the enemy.

Enemy aviation worked in the afternoon in the direction of Vremivka. Three glide bombs hit Velyka Novosilka.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.

What is known about the Russian losses?

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country has lost about 529,750 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 12 armoured combat vehicles and 48 artillery systems during the day.

