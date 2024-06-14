General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1200 Russian soldiers in 24 hrs

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the Russian Federation's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of June 14. Thus, the enemy's total battlefield losses amount to about 524,060 people.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.14.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 524,060 (+1,250) people,

tanks — 7936 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,234 (+26) units,

artillery systems — 13,818 (+48) units,

MLRS — 1101 (+2) units,

air defence equipment — 849 (+3) units,

aircraft — 359 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11097 (+22),

cruise missiles — 2286 (+1),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,854 (+60) units,

special equipment — 2310 (+16)

What are the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, according to the Pentagon?

The Russian army has lost more than 350,000 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In particular, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukrainian forces are fighting hard, and the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilians, including Kharkiv.

Ukraine urgently needs more air defence capabilities to protect its skies, Austin emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasised that the Ukrainian people remain steadfastinvincibletable, and Ukrainian forces inspire the world with their skill.