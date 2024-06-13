According to Lloyd Austin, since September 2023, the Russian occupiers have lost over 2,600 combat vehicles.

What are the losses of the Russian army according to the Pentagon

The Russian military has lost more than 350,000 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In particular, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukrainian forces are fighting hard, and the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilians, including Kharkiv.

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense capabilities to protect its skies, Austin emphasized. Share

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian people remain steadfast and invincible, and Ukrainian forces inspire the world with their skill.

The US Secretary of Defense added that since September 2023, Russia has lost more than 2,600 combat vehicles on the front line in Ukraine. Also, only in May, during the advance of the Russian invaders to the west of Avdiivka, they lost more than 160 combat vehicles.

It's just another reminder of the price Russia has paid for Putin's imperial ambitions. And this is another reminder of Ukraine's attitude, — stressed Austin. Share

What is known about the Russia losses according to the AFU General Staff data

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 980 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: