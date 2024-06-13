According to Lloyd Austin, since September 2023, the Russian occupiers have lost over 2,600 combat vehicles.
- The Russian army has lost more than 350,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
- Ukrainian forces are showing an indomitable will to defend their country, while Russia continues its aggressive actions on the territory of Ukraine, including bombing cities and civilians.
- The General Staff of Ukraine recorded heavy losses of the Russian invaders, destroyed tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems and other weapons.
The Russian military has lost more than 350,000 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
In particular, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukrainian forces are fighting hard, and the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilians, including Kharkiv.
At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian people remain steadfast and invincible, and Ukrainian forces inspire the world with their skill.
The US Secretary of Defense added that since September 2023, Russia has lost more than 2,600 combat vehicles on the front line in Ukraine. Also, only in May, during the advance of the Russian invaders to the west of Avdiivka, they lost more than 160 combat vehicles.
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 980 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7928 (+17) units;
armoured combat vehicles — 15,208 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 13,770 (+34) units;
MLRS — 1099 units;
air defence equipment — 846 (+2) units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,075 (+33) units;
cruise missiles — 2,285 (+5) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,794 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2294 (+4) units.
