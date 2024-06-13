Russia lost over 350k personnel since full-scale aggression against Ukraine began, Pentagon chief states
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia lost over 350k personnel since full-scale aggression against Ukraine began, Pentagon chief states

Austin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Lloyd Austin, since September 2023, the Russian occupiers have lost over 2,600 combat vehicles.

Points of attention

 

  • The Russian army has lost more than 350,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
  • Ukrainian forces are showing an indomitable will to defend their country, while Russia continues its aggressive actions on the territory of Ukraine, including bombing cities and civilians.
  • The General Staff of Ukraine recorded heavy losses of the Russian invaders, destroyed tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems and other weapons.

What are the losses of the Russian army according to the Pentagon

The Russian military has lost more than 350,000 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In particular, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukrainian forces are fighting hard, and the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilians, including Kharkiv.

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense capabilities to protect its skies, Austin emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian people remain steadfast and invincible, and Ukrainian forces inspire the world with their skill.

The US Secretary of Defense added that since September 2023, Russia has lost more than 2,600 combat vehicles on the front line in Ukraine. Also, only in May, during the advance of the Russian invaders to the west of Avdiivka, they lost more than 160 combat vehicles.

It's just another reminder of the price Russia has paid for Putin's imperial ambitions. And this is another reminder of Ukraine's attitude, — stressed Austin.

What is known about the Russia losses according to the AFU General Staff data

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 980 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 7928 (+17) units;

  • armoured combat vehicles — 15,208 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 13,770 (+34) units;

  • MLRS — 1099 units;

  • air defence equipment — 846 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 359 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,075 (+33) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,285 (+5) units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,794 (+58) units;

  • special equipment — 2294 (+4) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 24 Shaheds and five missiles during latest Russian strike on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed Russian S-300 and S-400 systems radars in occupied Crimea
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 900 Russian soldiers, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?